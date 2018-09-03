News

Jennifer Lopez Is 'Already Missing' Alex Rodriguez After One Day Apart

By Rachel McRady‍
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez hates being apart from her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, even for a day! 

The 49-year-old musician, dancer, and actress took to Instagram early Monday morning to share a photo of the former New York Yankees star. 

“One day apart and already missing this one… @arod,” she captioned the shot, using kissing and heart emojis. 

Rodriguez revealed he was flying from Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, for his work as a sports commentator. 

It looks like the couple was able to spend at least part of the holiday weekend together. 

Rodriguez posted a sexy shot of Lopez in a sports bra and matching leggings, flashing her insane abs. 

One day apart and already missing this one... @arod 💋♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

“Happy Labor Day Weekend to all of the women who work hard year-round,” Rodriguez captioned the shot. 

He also shared one of the couple’s joint workout videos, which featured himself and Lopez lifting lots of weights and showing off their fit bodies 

“@niyamasol #theboss #glorydays,” he captioned the clip. 

@niyamasol #theboss #glorydays

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Lopez recently had a chance to shine at the 2018 MTV VMAs, where she performed and accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Watch the clip below to see the epic moment: 

