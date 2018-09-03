Jennifer Lopez Is 'Already Missing' Alex Rodriguez After One Day Apart

Jennifer Lopez hates being apart from her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, even for a day!

The 49-year-old musician, dancer, and actress took to Instagram early Monday morning to share a photo of the former New York Yankees star.

“One day apart and already missing this one… @arod,” she captioned the shot, using kissing and heart emojis.

Rodriguez revealed he was flying from Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, for his work as a sports commentator.

It looks like the couple was able to spend at least part of the holiday weekend together.

Rodriguez posted a sexy shot of Lopez in a sports bra and matching leggings, flashing her insane abs.

“Happy Labor Day Weekend to all of the women who work hard year-round,” Rodriguez captioned the shot.

He also shared one of the couple’s joint workout videos, which featured himself and Lopez lifting lots of weights and showing off their fit bodies

“@niyamasol #theboss #glorydays,” he captioned the clip.

@niyamasol #theboss #glorydays A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

Lopez recently had a chance to shine at the 2018 MTV VMAs, where she performed and accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Watch the clip below to see the epic moment:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Recalls One of Her Most Shocking Moments on Stage (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Nearly Had an Awkward Run-In With Her Ex Casper Smart

Jennifer Lopez Drops a New Leggings Collection and It's So Personal

Related Gallery