Jennifer Lopez knows how to throw a birthday bash!

The 49-year-old pop diva is preparing for her milestone 50th birthday in July, and she is celebrating in a big way. The “Limitless” singer appears on Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she reveals some big news.

“This summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday, since it’s a big birthday,” she says. "I’m going on a U.S. tour, it’s called It’s My Party… We’re only doing 25, 28 shows, something like that. It’s just a small amount of shows, but we’ll be out all through June and July.”

“It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” Tour will kick off June 7 in Phoenix, Arizona, and make stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York and more, before wrapping July 26 in Miami, Florida. The tour will also feature the “World of Dance Experience,” in which audiences will be treated to surprise dance guest performances by stars from her NBC dance show “World of Dance.”

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but American fans are sure to be treated to quite the show. During Wednesday’s appearance, Lopez noted that she doesn’t feel like she’s almost 50.

"It’s nuts. Anybody else still feel like you’re 16? I feel like I’m 26,” the fit star tells the audience.

Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, recently completed an epic 10-day no carb, no sugar diet, and it turns out she tried the intense regimen for a reason.

"I’m getting ready for this movie I’m going to do call Hustlers and I have to play a stripper,” she explains, noting that her trainer challenged her to cut out carbs and sugar. “I’m a sugar and carb [addict]. That’s most of my diet… It was really hard. Not only do you get a headache, you feel like you’re in an alternate reality or universe. You don’t feel like yourself. You realize that you’re addicted to sugar. You’re thinking about it all the time.”

She noted that after taking a brief break, she wanted to go back on the diet again.

“It’s something that you get used to,” she notes.

The diet certainly proved its worth at the 2019 GRAMMYs, where J.Lo slayed during the Motown tribute. To see her exclusive post-show interview with ET, watch the clip below:

