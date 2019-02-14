Jennifer Lopez can now appreciate all types of dance.

The World of Dance judge was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, where she revealed she is learning how to pole dance for the upcoming film Hustlers, in which she portrays a stripper.

"This is true," Lopez, 49, said. "That is not a rumor!"

And it sounds like her boyfriend, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, is getting a front-row seat to all her practice sessions.

"We do have a pole at the house right now," Lopez shared, joking that they'll also be going to some strip clubs together for research. "It's a portable pole. First of all, this is gonna go bad... but you can practice with it there. I have a girl who comes in and teaches me."

"It's very hard," she continued. "It's a girl from Cirque du Soleil. She's fantastic and she works with me and, I mean, I have bruises everywhere. It's so hard. I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole. It's, like, acrobatic. It's different muscle groups and the things they do with their legs, upside down, I'm like, 'What? I can't... hold on. Can we do that part again."

Later in the interview, J.Lo revealed that the film is based on a true story about a group of women from the Scores strip club in New York who "took a bunch of Wall Street guys for a bunch of money."

In addition to all her hardcore pole dance training, Lopez also went on a 10-day no sugar, no carbs diet to prepare for the role (and her epic GRAMMYs performance). Rodriguez also participated in the challenge as a way to support his girlfriend, and needless to say, it looks like all their hard work paid off:

The former Fly Girl couldn't stop gushing about Rodriguez while speaking with ET on the red carpet at the GRAMMYs.

"We have so much fun together that it feels like we’re starting life all over again, so I love that," Lopez said.

Hear more from the exclusive backstage chat in the video below.

