Alex Rodriguez put other boyfriends to shame on his first Valentine’s Day with Jennifer Lopez!

The 43-year-old former New York Yankees star got together with the 49-year-old pop sensation right before Valentine’s Day two years ago. But just because their relationship was new that doesn’t mean that A-Rod ignored the holiday.

"It was nice because it was a couple of weeks later,” Lopez says of their first Valentine’s Day on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I remember I was doing my show in Vegas and I got to Vegas and I was tired and there was all these flowers and chocolates and a cake and everything and I was like, ‘Who sent me all that?’ I didn’t know who it was kind of, because it was kind of new. But it was really nice because it made me feel like, ‘Oh, you like me!’”

Kimmel then jokes about the amount of flowers someone has to send J.Lo, and she replies, "I think people think that, but honestly it’s not like that.”

"So he’ll give you a dozen and that’s good?” Kimmel asks.

"Yeah! If that’s what he wants to give me,” she says, smiling. "I would appreciate it no matter what."

But Lopez does note, "We’re kind of generous gift givers, I think. I mean, you know, we work hard.”

As for this Valentine’s, the “Dinero” singer teases, "I have a couple ideas. I know it’s tomorrow. I have some work to do in the morning.”

It’s been a busy week for Lopez, who rocked the GRAMMY Awards with her epic Motown tribute. Watch the clip below for more:

