Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Favorite of Alex Rodriguez’s Body Parts

Jennifer Lopez is gushing over her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez!

The 49-year-old singer stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and, during a round of "Burning Questions" with the host, Lopez reveals her favorite body part both on herself and on her 43-year-old beau.

"My abs," she says of her favorite thing, before DeGeneres turned the question to her former pro-baseball player boyfriend.

"Oh," Lopez says while laughing and blushing.

"Stop," she adds when the host starts looking at her suggestively.

"What could you not do without?" DeGeneres, 61, questions.

"I'm going to say I love his arms," Lopez decides, amid constant teasing from DeGeneres. "Stop. Don't."

When it's DeGeneres' turn to answer the question she certainly doesn't disappoint. "Oh my favorite part of A-Rod? I love his penis. I really do," she jokes.

"You're a sick person. You are a sick person," Lopez responds through laughter. "Wow."

"I'm surprised that's not yours, but anyway," the host quips.

Later in the game, Lopez also shares that she sleeps in a T-shirt, while A-Rod opts for underwear at night. And while Lopez counts rats as her biggest fear, DeGeneres hilariously reveals her unusual pick for scariest thing.

"I'm afraid of A-Rod's penis," she says. "... It's still my favorite thing and yet I'm still scared."

The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary with sweet posts on social media.

While on the show, Lopez also reveals that she's heading on tour this summer in honor of her upcoming 50th birthday. Fans are sure to pumped for the It's My Party tour, as the announcement comes right on the heels of Lopez's incredible Motown tribute at the 2019 GRAMMYs.

Watch the video below for Lopez's take on her show-stopping performance.

