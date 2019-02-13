Jennifer Lopez loves Chip and Joanna Gaines just as much as we do!



The actress-singer stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show this week, where she decided to share the crazy romantic gift her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez gave her for their two-year anniversary, which definitely involved the TV couple!

“So, I’m obsessed with Fixer Upper. Do you guys know Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines?” she asked the audience, receiving wild applause. “So, I’m obsessed with it and my sister got me, that’s actually what I got for Christmas. My sister got me her new book. I’m like obsessed with it. I’m in bed every night looking at it -- ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so amazing.’”

She explained that she and Rodriguez had decided that their home needs some improvements and she shared that she’d mused out loud about how fun it would be to get from help from Joanna on the project.



"It was, like, a Sunday and he was like, ‘I want you to do a meeting.’ And he loves meetings. He loves to do meetings and I hate meetings. And he’s like, ‘I want you to do a meeting with me’ and I’m always, like, dragged into these meetings… And he opens up the FaceTime and it’s Joanna Gaines! And I was like, ‘Agh!’ …I totally fan-girled out.”

Lopez added that the gesture was extra special because it showed her that her boyfriend is paying attention when she shares her passions.

"I was looking at him and I was like, 'You listened to me! I love you. You are so amazing!'" she shared. "It really blew me away."

While on the show, the 49-year-old songstress also revealed that she’s embarking upon a U.S. tour in honor of her upcoming 50th birthday! The “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour kicks off on June 7 in Phoenix, Arizona, and continues into July, ending in Miami, Florida, just days after she turns the big 5-0.



“This summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday, since it’s a big birthday,” she shared. "I’m going on a U.S. tour, it’s called 'It’s My Party'… We’re only doing 25, 28 shows, something like that. It’s just a small amount of shows, but we’ll be out all through June and July.”



