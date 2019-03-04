Joanna Gaines to Remodel Jennifer Lopez's Home in Malibu

Joanna Gaines and Jennifer Lopez are teaming up!

A source tells ET that the Fixer Upper star is going to help the World of Dance judge remodel her new home. The pair was spotted in Malibu last week, hanging out on the beach at Lopez's new oceanside home while cameras filmed the meeting.

"Joanna is going to help Jennifer remodel her home. Jennifer wanted to walk the space with Joanna in person, so they did so on Friday," the source says. "They’re both extremely busy, but it’s hard to do something like that without seeing the space."

"It was really just an opportunity for them to walk the space together and for Joanna to hear Jennifer's vision for the space," the source continues. "There truly is no formal plan for any of the footage, but could possibly end up on the Gaines' new network."

Last month, Lopez stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed her obsession with both Gaines and her show. During the appearance, Lopez revealed that her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, had enlisted Gaines' help to fix up their new place.

"We actually got a little fixer upper next to the water and we were like, 'Oh we gotta fix this up.' It's really a house that needs work," Lopez said. "I was like, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to have her do it for us?' But she doesn't do anything outside of Waco. Like, nothing."

"I didn't even know that, honestly, that Alex listens to me half the time," she quipped. "... And then, come our anniversary... he goes, 'I want you to go to this meeting with us for the architect for the house.'... And I was like, 'OK, great.' And he opens up FaceTime and it's Joanna Gaines. And I was like, 'Ah! Oh! Are you kidding? Hi!'"

Lopez admitted to "totally fangirl[ing]" over Gaines, whom she described as "so cool."

"I was like, 'Oh my god. Are you kidding me right now?'" Lopez recalled. "And I'm looking at him and I was like, 'You listen to me. Like, I love you. Like, you are so amazing.' It really blew me away. That to me is more romantic than anything."

Though Rodriguez was able to get Gaines on the phone, she still, at the time, wouldn't commit to coming out to California from Texas to work on Lopez's home.

"She's like, 'I don't do things... but I will help you with this or that or whatever.' And I was like, 'Yes, just help me! Just a little bit! You don't even have to come out here. I know you have the baby. How's the baby?'" Lopez said of 9-month-old Crew. "It was amazing... That was an awesome moment."

Along with Gaines' help, Lopez can't wait to decorate her and Rodriguez's home, though their styles aren't always completely similar.

"He's a little bit more on the modern, masculine side," Lopez said of Rodriguez. "He just goes all the way modern. Like stones and woods and, you know, and marbles and I'm like, 'Can we have a pillow and a blankie?'"

