It's serious business when Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are judging the competition on World of Dance, but backstage, they just wanna have some fun!

Ahead of Sunday's all-new episode of the dance competition show, ET has a sneak peek look at how the judges spend their time on set when the cameras aren't rolling.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video fittingly set to Kaskade, BROHUG & Mr. Tape's "Fun" (feat. Madge), it appears there's plenty of clapping, dancing, cheesin' (and boxing?) whenever it's time for a photo shoot.

NBC

"In between the acts is where we tend to have the most fun," Ne-Yo explains, adding that "J.Lo's phone is pretty much always in her hand."

NBC

And if it's not her phone, "it is a snack of some sort," he jokes. "Or she is being groomed."

NBC

As for Derek? Well, he's usually just trying to find a reason to get out of his seat...

NBC

...while Ne-Yo is the recipient of plenty of surprises:

NBC

See the full clip in the player above!

Earlier this month, ET caught up with the fun trio of judges in Los Angeles, where they explained how the competition gets even stronger in season three.

"I think people, since the first season, realize that we really do have the best dancers in the world," Lopez said. "And so the best dancers in the world show up. You're not going to get by if you're [just] OK. We only have the best, and it's amazing to watch for me because I love dance so much."

"When I see these people, I'm, like, really blown away. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, like, these people are amazing.' I've never seen anything like it," she continued. "Every year it gets better and better because I think they realize the level of quality that they have to be to be on the show. So they're like, 'We have to be better than last year, or else we're not going to get through.' And it's true."

World of Dance returns March 3 at its new air time, Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

