Dakota Johnson Teases 'Astonishing' Chris Hemsworth Shirtlessness in 'Bad Times at the El Royale' (Exclusive)

We don't know much about the mystery thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. We know that it takes place at the mysterious, eponymous El Royale, a hotel that straddles the California-Nevada border. We know it revolves around a group of strangers -- a priest, a jazz singer, a vacuum cleaner salesman -- who are unwittingly being watched by...someone. We know that Chris Hemsworth is shirtless in it, a lot.

"I think it was a really big mistake to have him take his shirt off," Dakota Johnson told ET's Carly Steele. "Because it's all you can look at. It's so astonishing. It's really impressive." And, Johnson teases, "He may or may not do a little dance of sorts. And it's so, so spectacular."

Johnson plays Emily Summerspring, a secretive Southern gal who arrives with her younger sister (played by Cailee Spaeny). Hamm is the salesman, Laramie Seymour Sullivan, and Hemsworth is a cult leader named Billy Lee. Bad Times at El Royale, which hails from writer and director Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) and opens Oct. 5, also stars Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Lewis Pullman and Nick Offerman.

As for what the cast will tease of the movie's mysteries, well, not much. Yet. Hamm did reveal which of his co-stars he would want as an ally in the hotel. "Shirtless Hemsworth," he said, "is everybody's first choice."

"Are you jealous?" Johnson asked.

"No," Hamm joked. "Everyone wanted him to take his shirt off and everyone was like, 'Please keep it on. Please keep it on.' I'm like, 'I'm wet! I've been rained on for three days. Can I take my shirt off?!' They're like, 'Then let us clear the set. You can do that on your own time.'"

20th Century Fox

Watch the trailer for Bad Times at the El Royale:

Here is the movie's official, mysterious synopsis:

"Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption... before everything goes to hell."

RELATED CONTENT:

Summer Film Preview: 27 of the Most Anticipated Movies of the Season!

Chris Hemsworth Goes 'Full Hipster' in Selfie With Brother Liam

Dakota Johnson Admits 'Fifty Shades' Sex Scenes Required 'Serious Psychological Preparation' (Exclusive)