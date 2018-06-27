Chris Hemsworth Goes 'Full Hipster' in Selfie With Brother Liam

Nothing says ‘brotherly love’ like a new stylish selfie.

Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new photo of himself and his equally famous younger sibling, Liam Hemsworth, with fans. Chris offers the camera a mock-perturbed expression while Liam, sporting a full beard, gave off a more subdued disposition in the black-and-white image.

“I’ve gone full hipster and only shoot on film now, this was shot on film, digital is dead, except when I’m digitally transferring my film shots to digital,” the 34-year-old leading man captioned the familial candid. “Film rules. Liam you’re cool too.”

As fans are well aware, Chris and Liam have maintained a playfully contentious relationship for years. But, the older brother revealed to ET last year that their sibling rivalry is real -- but it’s mostly just fun and games.

“People try to pair us off like there's this vicious competitiveness, and, 'Arghhh! You got that part and I didn't,' and stuff which isn't the case,” he said at a Hugo Boss event in New York City. “Get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something and, yeah, there's a great rivalry there -- a very healthy one."

