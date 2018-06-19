Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Encounter a Double Rainbow While at the Beach With Their Kids

Chris Hemsworth’s twins were in for a treat during a trip to the beach, where a double rainbow emerged from moody skies.

In a photo posted by Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, the couple posed with their 4-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha, while framed by the double burst of color.

Although, one of the boys looked more fascinated with the sand!

“Beautiful nature! 🌈 / Bella naturaleza!” Pataky captioned the pic.

The family appeared to be in Spain, where Pataky also shared a sweet shot of one of their children riding a horse over the weekend.

“Sunsets at home! 🙌 atardeceres en casa,” the Spanish beauty wrote alongside the photo.

Hemsworth, who also has a 6-year-old daughter named India with Pataky, talked to ET in November about the likelihood of his kids following his footsteps into acting.

“Maybe one day,” he said. “One of my kids is impressed by the fact that I play a superhero. The other two don’t really care. So, one out of three’s good!”

See more on the fun-loving family below.

