Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Date Night at Elton John's Final Vegas Concert

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spent their date night at the final show of Elton John's Las Vegas residency.

"One of the great things I’ll miss about staying in Vegas - you never know who’s going to pop by," the 71-year-old legend wrote on Instagram. "Love you @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth."

In another post, John celebrated his 14-year-long run in Vegas.

"THANK YOU!! My love to @caesarspalace for being a home away from home and the 1.8 million people who made those 450 shows so fun each and every night," John wrote. "I’ll see you all in September for the #EltonFarewellTour! #lasvegas #goodbye #caesarspalace #farewellyellowbrickroad."

Cyrus and John performed a duet of "Tiny Dancer" at the GRAMMY Awards in January. Leading up to that night — and a GRAMMY tribute concert later that week — John spoke to ET about his love for the 25-year-old pop star.

"I love Miley. I just asked her if she'd do [the duet] with me and she said yes and she's going to be on the TV special as well," he gushed. "The great thing about the GRAMMYs is that backstage you meet people you haven't met before and it's great when you hang out. It's very cool to meet these kinds of people you don't normally meet, so I'm really looking forward to that."

The end to John's Vegas residency comes just in time for another huge event — the royal wedding! On Friday a source exclusively told ET that the "Rocket Man" singer will be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on Saturday. As part of his performance, the source told ET that John will include a tribute to his late friend, Princess Diana, Harry and Prince William's mother.

"He plans to sing and there's also been talk of some type of tribute to Diana, one in which Elton will speak at the wedding and say how much she is missed on this very special day," the source noted. "[Elton] has remained very close to her sons."

