Liam Hemsworth Shares Photo of His Fit Parents, and Clearly Good Looks Run in the Family

It's now abundantly clear where the Hemsworth brothers get their good looks.

On Wednesday, Liam Hemsworth posted a photo with his parents and two dogs following a hike.

"Climbed a mountain with the oldies this morning and came across a rattlesnake after telling my brother there were no rattlesnakes in this area! Ha," the youngest Hemsworth brother wrote on Instagram.

Liam's folks are clearly incredibly fit. His dad, Craig, is sans a shirt and showcasing some serious abs in the pic, while his mom, Leonie, has her legs on display in a pair of black shorts.

This is not the first time the world has realized that the parents of the three Hemsworth brothers (Liam, 28, Chris, 34, and Luke, 37) are hot. Ahead of attending The Dressmaker premiere in 2015, Liam and Chris — the latter of which reportedly paid off his parents' debt in 2015 — both shared snaps of their good-looking family.

Another strange family portrait to add to the mix. @LiamHemsworthpic.twitter.com/403aoqWqQJ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) October 19, 2015

Here's a look into what went down when Liam's parents met Miley Cyrus:

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Falls for Another One of Liam Hemsworth's Pranks -- See the Hilarious Video!

Miley Cyrus Gets Hilariously Pranked by Liam Hemsworth While Dancing in the Car: Watch!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding: Here's Why It's Taking So Long (Exclusive)

Related Gallery