Chris Hemsworth's Kids ‘Going Hungry’ After Fishing Fail

There’s plenty more fish in the sea, Chris Hemsworth!

The hunky dad of three was snapped getting some fishing time in with his kids at a beautiful beach, but it seems the catch of the day didn’t quite cut it.

In a photo posted by Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, the Australian actor was seen inspecting a little white fish while 6-year-old daughter India Rose clutched the rod and twins Tristan and Sasha attentively watched on.

“Going hungry tonight kids, gonna have to throw this one back! 😬,” Pataky captioned the sweet pic.

The family have been enjoying extensive beach time lately, with another recent snap showing the couple posing with one of their littles against a double rainbow.

And it’s over to Pataky to keep the social media pics coming, as Hemsworth announced on Tuesday that he now only shoots on film!

“I’ve gone full hipster and only shoot on film now,” he captioned a black-and-white photo with younger brother Liam. “This was shot on film, digital is dead, except when I’m digitally transferring my film shots to digital. Film rules. Liam you’re cool too👍.”

In November, Hemsworth filled ET in on what his children think about having a movie star dad.



“One of my kids is impressed by the fact that I play a superhero,” he said. “The other two don’t really care. So, one out of three’s good!”



See more on Hemsworth and his family below.

