Chris Hemsworth says having his wife, Elsa Pataky's, support means "everything" to him.

ET caught up with Hemsworth at the New York City premiere of Men In Black: International at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, where he praised his lady love for always being by his side.

"It's all about the friendship first and that sense of adventure," Hemsworth, 35, expressed. "She became an actress, I became an actor, to travel the world and have experiences like this and to have such wonderful support for one another."

The couple looked stunning as they walked the red carpet together. Hemsworth was dapper in a black Dolce & Gabbana suit, while the Spanish actress was radiant in a complementing white suit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Lexus

Someone else whom Hemsworth supports and has a great relationship with is his former co-star Tom Holland. The two starred together in 2015 film In the Heart of the Sea, as well as a handful of Avengers flicks.

"As they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call," he shared about rooting for Holland, adding that the 23-year-old actor is very talented and has "such a great heart." "We have a great friendship. It's a good mutual respect."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth was thrilled to be able to finally see the new Men In Black film "with every little piece now polished and finished and all the special effects in."

Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star as Agent H and Agent M, and the film takes place in the same universe as the previous installments.

For a behind-the-scenes look at the film, watch below. Men In Black: International arrives in theaters on June 14.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Show Off Their Fit Physiques

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Address Those 'Bodyguard' Remake Rumors (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth Talks Taking on Will Smith's Franchise in 'Men In Black: International' First Look (Exclusive)

Related Gallery