Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's Birthday With a Dance Lesson: Watch!

Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like some fiery salsa dancing!

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky tuned 42 on Wednesday and the Australian heartthrob decided to mark the occasion by sharing a brand new clip of himself and his better half showing off their impressive dancing skills for fans.

While standing before a lush, scenic landscape of green rolling hills, Hemsworth playfully twirls and dips his blonde wife along to Luis Fonsi’s hit track, “Despacito.” The couple’s pals can be heard cracking up nearby as Pataky attempts to keep up with her hubby’s mock-passionate display. “Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should’ve given myself one too 😬 Happy Birthday love,” he captioned the clip, along with the hashtags #danceismylife and #salsa4life.

As fans know, this is just the latest time the Avengers: Infinity War star has let fans in on his off-set adventures on social media. Recently, he also shared a new stylish black-and-white photo featuring his younger, equally famous brother, Liam Hemsworth.

“I’ve gone full hipster and only shoot on film now, this was shot on film, digital is dead, except when I’m digitally transferring my film shots to digital,” the 34-year-old leading man captioned the photo of himself and his brother. “Film rules. Liam you’re cool too.”

The Thor: Ragnarok star can next be seen in the mystery thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, and his co-star, Dakota Johnson, admitted in a recent interview with ET that the new film will feature plenty of striking shirtlessness from Hemsworth.

"I think it was a really big mistake to have him take his shirt off," Johnson said. "Because it's all you can look at. It's so astonishing. It's really impressive." And, Johnson teases, "He may or may not do a little dance of sorts. And it's so, so spectacular."

Looks like there’s plenty more fancy footwork on the way from Hemsworth.

