Gwyneth Paltrow kinda forgot she was in one of the biggest Marvel movies made in recent years!

The 46-year-old actress appears in the debut episode of Netflix's new cooking series, The Chef Show, and while chatting with actor-director Jon Favreau, she hilariously admits she didn't know she was in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Yeah, we were in Spider-Man together," Favreau reminds Paltrow, who portrays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Remember we were in Spider-Man?"

"We weren't in Spider-Man," Paltrow replies, to which Favreau says, "Yes, we were. Homecoming. You were in Spider-Man."

Still in denial, Paltrow looks at Favreau with a blank stare, saying, "No. I was in Avengers."

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

Paltrow wasn't wrong about her involvement in Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film in the MCU, which she has been there for from the very beginning. While speaking with ET in April, Paltrow joked about being one of the OG stars, going all the way back to 2008's first Iron Man movie.

"It's pretty cool, you know?" she raved. "I think when we did [the first] Iron Man, Marvel had no idea what it would be, and this level of success it would have, and all the other movies that would come out of it, so it's pretty cool. I mean yeah, we kind of feel like the parents or grandparents at this point, but it's pretty awesome."

"Look I would always [come back] if they needed me, but I think, you know, the movie is called Endgame. I feel like maybe we're off to other Marvel pastures," she added. "I don't really know, they don't tell me anything. And all the scripts are redacted and everything, so it's a very secret process."

