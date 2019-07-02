The stars of Spider-Man: Far From Home took the time to brighten some very special fans’ day.



On Thursday, June 27, Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya visited the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where they surprised some young patients who were right in the middle of watching an advance screening of the new movie.



"We are here about to surprise some of the patients here," Holland explains in a video while dressed as the web-slinging superhero. "We wanted them to be the first people here on the West Coast to see it. This is going to be really fun."



Next, viewers are shown a number of touching encounters, beginning with the trio crashing the aforementioned screening to a round of applause. Next, they went room to room chatting with the young patients, signing autographs and snapping photos.

At one point, one little boy tells the 23-year-old movie star, "I love you and that you shoot webs."



Holland never misses a beat, responding, "I actually used all my webs on the way over here."



Also included is brief interaction with a tiny child, who is pushed by Holland in a stroller as they pretend to chase after Gyllenhaal, who is decked out in Mysterio’s elaborate costume.

ET chatted with Zendaya at the premiere for Far From Home last week, where she shared that she still has moments where she marvels at the things she gets to do as an actress.



"It's pretty cool," Zendaya said, appreciating the magnitude of her surroundings. "I'll always have pinch me moments. You know, like right now, this is crazy.”



"Especially remembering being super young and coming to different premieres and, like, barely getting onto the carpet," she added. "It's a cool thing."



Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters today.

Check out the cast's heartwarming hospital visit up above.

