Zendaya Pays Tribute to Beyoncé With Stunning 2021 BET Awards Look

Zendaya on a red carpet never disappoints! The Eurphoria star rocked the carpet at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, in a look inspired by Beyoncé.
Dressed in a 2003 Versace gown similar to the one Bey wore to the BET Awards that year, Zendaya brought her fashion A-game. She paired her look with simple accessories, and opted for a pulled back ponytail.
"Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ..... get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!" Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, wrote on Instagram.
Zendaya also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the look that inspired her BET Awards gown.
Zendaya is nominated for Best Actress at this year's awards show, which is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star is up against Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Jurnee Smollett and Viola Davis.
Also nominated at this year's show is H.E.R., who recently opened up to ET about the possibility of collaborating with Zendaya. The stars were almost in a musical group together as kids, alongside Kehlani.
"Yeah, me and Kehlani were in a group and Zendaya was around at the time, and she was gonna be in the group," H.E.R. said. "I mean, they're really powerful adult women and we all came up from the Bay Area, so maybe we gotta do something from the Bay. Who knows?"
H.E.R. will also be performing at the BET Awards, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Keep up with ET's winner's list throughout the night.
