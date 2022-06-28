Zendaya Is Stunning in 'Vogue Italia' -- See Tom Holland's Reaction
Zendaya's friends, fans and boyfriend are in absolute awe of her recent photo shoot for Vogue Italia. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old actress shared a series of artistic images taken for the latest issue of the fashion magazine, and Tom Holland was among a slew of celebrities to comment on the stunning photographs.
Letting his emojis speak for themselves, Zendaya's boyfriend simply reacted, "."
Meanwhile, Natalia Bryant commented, "oh my godddd😍," while Chloe Bailey wrote, "Your beauty is just out of this world."
The reactions didn't stop there. Hailey Bieber simply commented, "Sheesh," while Jodie Turner-Smith wrote, "Wowwwwwww angel this is just so incredibly stunning 🤩❤️🔥✨."
In the accompanying interview for Vogue Italia, Zendaya keeps mum about her romance with Holland, but does speak about her acting career and her relationship with fame and her fans.
The Euphoria star admits that sometimes her job can seem "silly" to her.
"Sometimes I feel kind of silly being an actor. Because it's like I make-believe for a living, which may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories that I'm telling and the reasons behind them," she confides. "Especially as of recent with Euphoria, I had so many people reach out and share their experiences of connecting with it, in the sense of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that. People find their connection points to these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody and in that, they feel very connected to me and they've been able to heal and grow and learn and mend parts of their own past, and that to me is invaluable. That gives me purpose."
Zendaya also shares how her relationship with the public is changing as her star power keeps growing.
"Recently I've had more of a change happening in regards to reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis, because for so long I've been able to maintain a little bit of anonymity in a way where I could go off and do things and still live a pretty normal life. Of course it comes with new sets of challenges and pressures, but I've been doing this for a long time, and I started when I was quite young," she tells the magazine. "So thankfully I've had a little bit of time to ease and grow my experience in a way that wasn't just completely an overnight change. I'm always adjusting to it and trying to be grateful for it all in the end, because it means that people are clearly resonating with the work that I'm doing, and that means a lot to me."
Zendaya seems to have a real connection with her fans, noting that "many of us being around the same age, have similar outlooks on life, similar thoughts or even just hopes and wishes for the future, whether it be for my career or the world."
"They're really understanding that I'm human, even the hardcore ones and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them," she continues. "They're really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself."
As she continues to become more influential, Zendaya says she remembers those who came before her.
"I feel incredibly grateful to be in this position because, without the women of the past, especially, iconic Black women who have done what I've done before, I wouldn't be able to exist in this space," she explains. "So with every new accomplishment, with every new thing I learn, I hope that I can be a part of paying that forward and hopefully it'll be easier for the next person."
Zendaya also credits fashion for helping her with confidence and authenticity.
"I always loved clothes and they were in many ways a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be so much more fearless in a lot of different ways," she explains. "It has also helped me in other avenues of my life whether it be business or even as an actress to be more fearless and to not be so concerned with other people's point of view of what I look like or what I'm wearing."
