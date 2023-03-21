Zendaya Wears Ring With Boyfriend Tom Holland's Initials After His Own Fashion Tribute
Zendaya Shows Off Subtle Tribute to Boyfriend Tom Holland
Zendaya is showing her love for boyfriend Tom Holland in a subtle and stylish way. The 26-year-old Euphoria actress flashed her light pink manicure on nail artist Marina Dobyk's account and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the ring on her right ring finger.
Zendaya was rocking a simple gold signet ring with the initials "TH" engraved on it in an ornate script.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars are known for keeping their romance mostly private. But earlier this month, they were spotted together in London holding hands while going grabbing coffee together.
At the time, Holland, 26, seemingly shared his own subtle devotion to Zendaya with a simple "Z" stitched into his back pants pocket.
Their romance was confirmed in 2021 after years of speculation, and Zendaya couldn't help but gush about her man on his birthday, June 1, that next year, posting a sweet pic.
"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," she wrote.
