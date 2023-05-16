A powerhouse trio of fashion and glamor! Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya made a stylish splash in Venice.

The celebrated stars hit the carpet at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event on Tuesday, and posed together in their stunning ensembles that stole the spotlight at the black tie event.

Chopra lit up the scene in a crimson Miss Sohee two piece that featured a matching top and flowing skirt, adorned with a white beaded flower embellishment. Meanwhile, Hathaway shimmering in a gold and silver Atelier Versace number.

Zendaya brought come classic Hollywood elegance with a lush, black Richard Quinn dress, which showed off her toned arms with off-the-shoulder sleeves. She accented her low-cut neckline with a glimmering silver snake-inspired necklace.

Inside the event, the trio of superstars sat and talked together while posing for photos inside the gorgeous event, held at the Palazzo Ducale.

Hathaway added a beautiful bejeweled hood to her ensemble once inside, adding immensely to the trio's chic vibe.

The Italian fashion event comes just a few weeks after Hathaway rocked another epic gown from the Versace Icons collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year's Met Gala.

On Monday, Zendaya was spotted spending time with Tom Holland, and they showed off some sweet PDA while traveling around the City of Canals on a boat.

Zendaya and Tom, both 26, looked relaxed as they dressed casually for the occasion. Zendaya rocked an all-black ensemble, which was the perfect complement to Tom's denim look.

The trip to Italy comes a couple of weeks after the duo was spotted having a date night in the Bay Area at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game. Prior, the couple had some fun singing along and losing their voices during Usher's Las Vegas residency.

The pair -- whose relationship was confirmed in 2021 -- has been traveling all over the world together, spending time in London, England, Mumbai, India, New York City and Paris in recent months. While Zendaya and Tom keep their relationship private save for a red carpet here and there, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions and are seemingly more open about sharing their relationship with fans every now and then.

