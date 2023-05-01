Anne Hathaway returns to the Met steps! On the first Monday of May, the 40-year-old actress made her return to the Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, wearing a look from the Versace Icons collection.

The Devil Wears Prada star looked stunning in the strategically-slashed cream-colored gown, with gold accents pinning it together. The look was completed with long, matching gloves and white platform heels.

Hathaway even got a chance to reunite with WeCrashed co-star Jared Leto, who rocked yet another show-stopping Met Gala look, dressing up in a full, furry, white mascot costume, in honor of Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette.

John Shearer/WireImage

John Shearer/WireImage

Hathaway last attended the fashion event in 2018 when she co-chaired alongside Rihanna and Amal Clooney. The theme that year was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination," and the style-savvy star wore a red Valentino gown for the occasion.

That same year, Hathaway starred alongside Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina in Ocean's 8, which is set at the Met Gala. In the movie, Debbie Ocean (Bullock) assembles an all-female team of thieves and specialists for a heist during the Met Gala, aiming for the $150 million worth of diamonds around the neck of world-famous actress Daphne Kluger (Hathaway).

Anne Hathaway attends the Met Gala on May 7, 2018 in New York City. George Pimentel/Getty Images

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. Lagerfeld died in February 2019. He was 85.



After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.



The dress code remains "in honor of Karl," and this year's co-chairs are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.



