Law Roach, the stylist to Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, and many others, is retiring.
The Legendary judge took to Instagram to announce the shocking retirement, writing, "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years."
"Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all," he continued. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out."
In 2016, Roach was announced as one of the judges for cycle 23 of America’s Next Top Model, alongside Ashley Graham, Rita Ora and Drew Elliott.
The following year, he then partnered with Celine Dion to style her for Couture Week in Paris and became the first African American stylist to cover the Hollywood Reporter’s annual Stylist & Stars issue. Dion and Zendaya joined Roach for the cover.
Roach was honored with the Gem Award for Jewelry Style in 2021 and he received the inaugural Stylist Award for American Fashion at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York.
A video of Roach recently went viral, after Zendaya attended a fashion show with him and pointed to the second row behind her, instructing the stylist to sit there.
