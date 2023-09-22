Zendaya recently took to her Instagram Story to address the engagement rumors that ignited after she posted a photo showcasing a sizable ring on her finger. On Sept. 21, the 27-year-old Euphoria star shared a candid video message with her fans, setting the record straight on the speculations that had been circulating online.

"I can't post anything, you guys," Zendaya laughed in the video, her eyes rolling playfully. "I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!"

In response to the frenzy surrounding the image, Zendaya decided to repost the full-body shot of the original photo, perhaps to put an end to the engagement rumors once and for all. In her caption, she cheekily wrote, "Let me just put the full body back so y'all can relax lmao."

In the picture, Zendaya sported a Golden State Warriors hat and a huge ring, which inadvertently fueled speculation that her boyfriend, Tom Holland, had popped the question.

However, upon closer inspection, it became evident that the ring in question was a pearl ring and not an engagement ring.

Instagram

And though they're not engaged, Zendaya and Holland are going strong. Earlier this month, Holland celebrated Zendaya's birthday with two pics of her. In the first photo, Zendaya, clad in scuba diving gear with a mask and all, offers the camera a thumbs up as she sits on a boat. "My birthday girl," Holland wrote alongside the image, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Holland, 27, also shared a photo of Zendaya that was taken from behind and showed her walking two pups through the woods. He added three heart-eyed emojis on top of that pic.

The couple was first linked in July 2021, but didn't officially confirm their romance until months later. Since then, they've remained relatively mum about their relationship in an effort to maintain their privacy.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya echoed those sentiments in the ELLE's September issue, telling the mag, "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added. "You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

RELATED CONTENT: