Zendaya had the support of her boyfriend, Tom Holland, as she attended the grand opening of a new basketball court she contributed to building with Hoopbus and Project Backboard in West Oakland, California on Saturday.

The court's grand opening was celebrated with a charity basketball game, which gave Holland a chance to hit the court and show off his skills. The couple also had a fun twinning moment, as they wore matching Oakland jerseys.

According to eyewitness Sydney Welch, Tom appeared as a "special guest" and his leading lady was there to support him from the sidelines as he played in the tournament.

"Throughout the game, you could see Zendaya cheering her boyfriend on with hugs, small kisses and smiles," Welch tells ET. "The event started at 12:30 and the basketball game lasted about an hour and a half where Tom Holland played on and off for 35 minutes."

She added, "They both appeared in really good spirits and spent a lot of their time interacting with the community by taking pictures, signing merchandise and reconnecting with old friends and family."

According to Welch, the pair also visited a school in Oakland with the non-profit organization Hoopbus.

In pics shared by photographer Vivid KZ on Instagram, Zendaya and Tom are all smiles as they enjoy the game and met members of the community.

"Today was all about the kids and community 🏆🏀 Thank you @zendaya for the new court," the caption read.

Zendaya, 26, and Tom, 27, confirmed their relationship in November 2021. However, they have done their best to keep details of their romance private.

Last week, in an interview with Elle -- conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike -- the Euphoria actress spoke about her need to keep her relationship with the Spider-Man actor private.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya told the outlet. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

