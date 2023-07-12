Tom Holland and Zendaya have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, but now, the Spider-Man star is sharing a glimpse into their home life.

Holland was a guest on the Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers podcast, where he revealed Zendaya once needed stitches after a cooking mishap where she badly cut her finger.

"I would consider myself a good cook," Holland began. "Zendaya doesn't seem to like my cooking, but the upside to me cooking over Zendaya cooking is that I'll finish with 10 digits -- and if Zendaya cooks, she'll slice one of her fingers off," Holland quipped.

"I don't know why she decides to chop up vegetables like she's some sort of samurai," the actor joked. "It is the most stressful experience ever."

"So I do the majority of the cooking," Holland noted.

The actor then told the story of Zendaya's medical emergency which happened while the couple was in New York. She was visiting Holland while he was filming The Crowded Room and Holland recalled that his girlfriend was "lovely" for attempting to cook dinner for him when he got off set.

"I came home, I saw an empty kitchen with food everywhere, a really bloody rag and a knife and was I like, 'Oh my god, what's happened?' and she cut herself, like really badly too," Holland recalled.

He explained that Zendaya attempted to brush off the injury, saying it wasn't that bad, but upon further inspection, Holland told her, "We need to go to the hospital, you need stitches, that is really deep."

Holland revealed that Zendaya did end up needing stitches, but maintained, "She was fine. She was a boss about it." He noted that she didn't require anesthesia for the procedure and was totally fine afterward.

Stressing that his girlfriend may be tougher than him, Holland said that if it were him with the injury, "I'd black out, I'd actually black out," he quipped.

Revealing that this wasn't a one-off incident, Holland said, "But yeah, she's cut herself a few times. She'll probably hate me for telling you that story," he joked.

Zendaya Instagram

This isn't the first time fans have seen the aftermath of a Zendaya kitchen accident. In July 2022, Zendaya took to Instagram to share a photo of her bloody finger that was wrapped up in guaze and a bandage. She captioned the photo, "See now... this is why I don't cook."

She also shared an "update" photo of her getting the stitches put in.

Zendaya Instagram

Holland, 27, and Zendaya, 26, met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming after landing the roles in March 2016. Years later, in July 2021, they were spotted by paparazzi kissing at a red light during a sunset drive in Los Angeles. They confirmed their relationship in November 2021 and posed on the red carpet a month later for the first time as a couple.

Ever since, the duo has appeared to be going strong. They have been spotted on several globetrotting adventures in London, Mumbai, New York City and Paris. They attended a NBA game together in San Francisco and displayed PDA while on a boat ride in Italy. Then, the A-list pair were captured in a fan video at Beyoncé's concert in Warsaw, Poland, passionately singing along with Queen Bey's hit song, "Love on Top."

Earlier this month, Holland was a guest on the Wondery podcast Smartless, telling hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes that his shared experience in Hollywood with Zendaya is key to making their relationship work.

"I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," Holland said. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you."

The actor noted, "And that's worth its weight in gold."

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Cutest Moments: From Smiling Courtside to Romantic Tributes!



Up Next

