Tom Holland Says Zendaya Relationship Is 'Worth Its Weight in Gold'

Tom Holland is feeling "lucky" for his relationship with Zendaya.

The Crowded Room actor opened up about his high-profile romance in a new interview on the Wondery podcast Smartless, telling hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes that their shared experience in Hollywood is key to making their relationship work.

"I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," Holland said, via People. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you."

Holland, 27, and Zendaya, 26, met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming after landing the roles in March 2016. Years later, in July 2021, they were spotted by paparazzi kissing at a red light while in his Audi sports car during a sunset drive in Los Angeles. They confirmed their relationship in November 2021 and posed on the red carpet a month later for the first time as a couple.

"You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff," Holland said in Monday's podcast episode. "And that's worth its weight in gold."

After working on several Spider-Man films with Zendaya, Holland recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he is looking "forward to finding something where we can work together again."

While the couple has been notably private about their personal lives, both Holland and Zendaya have been offering glimpses into their romance in recent months.

Last month, Holland told Buzzfeed that he is "happy and in love," while Zendaya shared sweet pics of her beau on her Instagram Stories in celebration of his 27th birthday.

Meanwhile, the duo has been spotted on several globetrotting adventures in London, Mumbai, New York City and Paris. They attended a NBA game together in San Francisco and displayed PDA while on a boat ride in Italy. Then, the A-list pair were captured in a fan video at Beyoncé's concert in Warsaw, Poland, passionately singing along with Queen Bey's hit song, "Love on Top."

See the adorable moment in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Holland and Zendaya Belt Out Beyoncé Lyrics at ‘Renaissance’ Tour This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Dive Into Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romance: From Co-Stars to a Couple

See Tom Holland and Zendaya Sing Beyoncé's 'Love on Top' to Each Other

Tom Holland Is 'In Love,' Opens Up About Zendaya Romance

Related Gallery