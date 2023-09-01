Tom Holland is celebrating Zendaya's birthday! The 27-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share two pics of his actress girlfriend on the day she turns 27.

In the first pic, Zendaya, clad in scuba diving gear with a mask and all, offers the camera a thumbs up as she sits on a boat. "My birthday girl," Holland wrote alongside the shot, before adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Tom Holland / Instagram

Holland also shared a photo Zendaya that was taken from behind and showed her walking two pups through the woods. He added three heart-eyed emojis on top of the pic.

Tom Holland/Instagram

The couple was first linked in July 2021, but didn't officially confirm their romance until months later. Since then, they've remained relatively mum about their relationship in an effort to maintain their privacy.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya echoed those sentiments in the ELLE's September issue, telling the mag, "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added. "You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

