MJ and Peter Parker forever! Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to be the cutest couple ever in a new video. The co-stars and longtime loves got cozy while signing Spider-Man posters for Holland's charity, The Brothers Trust.

Of course, the pair made the signing a competition, with Zendaya proudly declaring, "I'm winning!"

In the clip, Holland, who plays Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man) in the latest installment of the hit Marvel franchise, gets close to his lady love while wearing a comfy black sweater.

Zendaya -- who plays Peter's love interest, Michelle (MJ), in the films -- is wearing a gray sweater, and hugging Holland's arm while teasing him in their race to sign, saying, "Waiting for you!"

Though the couple mostly likes to keep their romance private, they've been spending a lot of time together recently. Last month, they were spotted out together in London going for a casual walk, as Zendaya wrapped her arm around her man and he kissed her hand.

In September, Zendaya shut down engagement rumors after fans noticed a ring on her finger.

"I can't post anything, you guys," Zendaya laughed in the video, her eyes rolling playfully. "I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!"

And in August, she opened up about her decision to keep her relationship with Holland private.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she said in Elle's September issue.

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added. "You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

After years of speculation, the couple confirmed their romance in 2021. They first co-starred together in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and have both appeared in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

