Tom Holland Shares What It Would Take for Him to Play Spider-Man Again

Tom Holland isn't sure if he'll ever play Spider-Man again. Collider reported that, at a recent Critics Choice Association press conference, the 27-year-old actor addressed what it would take for him to return to the role of Peter Parker, which he most recently played in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland said. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing."

"I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy," he added. "So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

With all of that in mind, Holland said that, "if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man."

"I love the character and the people I get to work with," he said. "So, I would love to tell another story, but I'll only tell it if we can find the right one."

One of those people Holland gets to work with is his real-life girlfriend, Zendaya, who plays MJ in the movies. The couple recently exhibited some rare PDA, shortly after Zendaya revealed why she prefers to keep her relationship private.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she said in Elle's September issue. "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

RELATED CONTENT: