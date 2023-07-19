Cardi B doesn't mind spending money when it comes to her kids!

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the 30-year-old rapper dished about the perks of her wealth. The "Up" singer admits that as of 2018, she was being booked for $700,000-$800,000 to play a show. Today, it's upward of millions of dollars.

It's all worth it, as the money she makes from rapping helps her create a special life for her and husband, Offset's, children, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 1.

"I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge," the "I Like It" rapper tells the outlet about making big purchases with her music funds. "It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it."

The proud mommy of two shares that it's not the thing she has spent the most money for, but it's one of the most meaningful things.

"Of course it’s not my biggest purchase ever, but this is what I work hard for, for my kids," she said. "Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream."

Earlier this month, Cardi kept the tradition of lavish parties going as Kulture marked a milestone birthday. In honor of her daughter's 5th birthday, the family celebrated with a surprise birthday party at American Dream theme park in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which included a live appearance by a costumed Blue from Blue's Clues & You.

"Naaa you did your big one @offsetyrn," Cardi captioned a video showing the birthday girl running up to Blue for a big hug. Offset then approached with the couple's 18-month-old son, Wave, who took his own turn embracing Blue.

The couple's baby boy is all about the dollars like his parents. In June, the adorable tot was recorded by his father playing with $100 bills while rocking a diaper and diamond earrings. In September, Cardi and Offset pulled out all the stops for Big Wave's first birthday. The "Motorsport" rappers marked their son's big day with an over-the-top car-themed birthday party.

Shortly after Wave's bash, Offset explained why he and his wife go all out for their children on their birthdays.

"We do it big for our kids. We love our kids," the "Stir Fry" rapper told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance. "We want to have a good time and bring our family together. We travel a lot, we be gone a lot, so we bring our family together, make it a big celebration for the kid. Even though he's only one, you know, at the end of the day, we went through life, and we didn't have the opportunities."

