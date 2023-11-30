In the ongoing divorce saga between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, the GRAMMY-winning singer has emerged victorious in a recent legal battle over alleged overcharging by Blackstock, who also served as her manager.

The latest ruling by a California labor commissioner states that Blackstock overstepped his role as a manager when securing various lucrative gigs and deals for Clarkson.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Blackstock went beyond the bounds of his position by booking gigs and finalizing contracts for the star on platforms such as The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and as the host of the Billboard Music Awards.

The commissioner's decision indicates that, with few exceptions, only agents are permitted to lawfully secure such roles for talent. As a result, Blackstock has been ordered to hand over commissions totaling $2,641,374 to his former wife.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Notably, the documents disclose that Blackstock earned $1.98 million in commissions for Clarkson's role on The Voice, while his commission for her hosting duties at the Billboard Music Awards amounted to a mere $93.30. Despite the setback, Blackstock has declared his intention to appeal the ruling.

The legal drama is just one chapter in the unfolding narrative of Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce, which was initiated by the singer in 2020 after seven years of marriage. The divorce was officially finalized in March 2022, with Clarkson securing the highly contested Montana ranch in the settlement.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

As part of the divorce agreement, Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock $1.3 million and contribute $45,000 per month in child support for their two children, aged 9 and 7. Additionally, Blackstock was granted $115,000 per month in spousal support, set to conclude in January 2024. However, the recent ruling has provided a financial win for Clarkson, mitigating some of the ongoing financial obligations.

Clarkson, in addition to the Montana ranch, also retained ownership of the family pets, several cars including a Ford Bronco, a Ford F-250, and a Porsche Cayenne, as well as an unexpected possession -- a flight simulator.

The commissioner allegedly rejected Clarkson's claim on the money Blackstock received for securing her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Blackstock will retain the earnings from that particular venture.

