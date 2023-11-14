Kelly Clarkson is having a total transformation moment! The "Piece by Piece" singer debuted some brand-new bangs during Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 41-year-old musician and TV personality paired some lengthy fringe with her honey blonde locks. The new wispy look goes down past her eyebrows and all the way to her eyelids.

Clarkson paired her new hairstyle with a black top and a metallic gold skirt that she matched with a gold necklace and small gold hoop earrings.

Another physical transformation Clarkson has experienced recently is weight loss. The talk show host spoke with Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, about fluctuating weight during a recent interview, saying, "I don't fit into [my clothes]," before adding, "I love losing weight."

Clarkson admitted that the issue was a "great problem" to have, but noted that she finds shopping for jeans difficult with "a butt and a smaller waist."

This isn't the only way that Clarkson has changed things up. The American Idol alum recently moved her talk show and her two kids, River and Remington, to New York City following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

ET recently spoke with Clarkson about the move and how it marks a new chapter in her life.

"We literally were like, we're moving the show and it's kind of an amazing thing to have an opportunity in season 5 to, like, start over," she told ET. "So, nobody really gets that, like another kind of revamp. And so I literally -- even with wardrobe -- I was like, let's revamp, let's go a little elevate New York. And honestly, I think the energy of the people ... we're finishing 30 minutes early every day at the show. We're just so on top of it and life is good."

