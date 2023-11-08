Weight fluctuation was a big topic on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Host Clarkson welcomed twin sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush to discuss their new children's book, Love Comes First, and their lives in the spotlight.

When former President George W. Bush's 41-year-old daughters were showing a childhood photo of themselves in matching dresses, Jenna reflected on being "chubby."

After Kelly admonished her for the comment, Jenna clarified she was referring to another stage of her life.

"In my life was I chubby?" the Today show correspondent asked her twin sister.

"There was a stage," Barbara said, nodding.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Clarkson chimed in, "I had a stage. I've had many stages," giving Jenna a high five.

"It was college. It wasn't this," Jenna said, pointing to the throwback photo again.

The 41-year-old talk show host also referenced her recent weight loss, saying, "I don't fit into [my clothes]," before adding, "I love losing weight."

"Are you joking me? You look amazing," Jenna exclaimed as the audience cheered.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Clarkson admitted that the issue was a "great problem" to have, but noted that she finds shopping for jeans difficult with "a butt and a smaller waist."

"Should I just do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?" Jenna asked.

Clarkson has had a lot of change in her life recently, moving to New York City with her two children, River and Remington, following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The talk show host also stepped away from her coaching role on The Voice.

"Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," Clarkson recently told USA Today. "I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying 'bye' to The Voice and having this big move."

