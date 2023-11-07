Barbara Bush felt the presence of her namesake grandmother at the 2021 birth of her daughter, Cora Georgia. The late First Lady Barbara Bush died in 2018, but when her granddaughter went into labor unexpectedly six weeks early in Kennebunkport, Maine, she and her husband, Craig Coyne, rushed to a local hospital.

Barbara Jr.'s daughter was admitted to the NICU at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, Maine, which was named after her late grandmother in 1998.

Speaking about the shocking moment with her sister, Jenna Bush Hager, on the Today show, Barbara broke down in tears.

'Today' Show

"I went to visit her in the NICU and looked on the wall and it said, Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, so it just felt very divine that she was born here and she got excellent care," Barbara said of little Cora.

"It was as if she was looking down," a tearful Jenna added.

Now Cora is 2 years old and her proud mom says she's "a happy little nugget."

Jenna and Barbara have been busy promoting their new children's book, Love Comes First, which is inspired by their late grandmother.

'Today' Show

The twin sisters also recently shared a special moment with their parents, President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.

The siblings went out to dinner with just their parents in honor of their mom's birthday — an act Jenna claims hasn't happened in more than a decade.

"Happiest birthday to our darling mama! We so happy to get to spend the night with you just the four of us!" Jenna captioned a photo of the group at dinner. "We love you so! @laurawbush AND happiest 46 years to our parents. Love you both!"

On Monday's episode of Today With Jenna & Hoda, Jenna shared of the outing, "We went to dinner, just the four of us and what we realized is, I don’t think we’ve been just the four of us in almost 20 years."

She later amended her statement, saying it had probably been about 10 years.

"There was something about it that was really special, to be just the four of us," she added. "No distractions, we had the best time. And then we went and all got in bed. My dad was watching some sort of football game, and my mom opened her presents. And then we went to bed at 8:45."

