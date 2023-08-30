Jenna Bush Hager's parents sure know how to make a surprise awkward!

On Tuesday's episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the former first daughter shared that her parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, got a little "creative" when it came to her and twin sister Barbara Bush's 16th birthday party.

"I had a surprise party for my 16th birthday, me and Barbara," Hager revealed of the sweet occasion. "We had one together and it was a pancake breakfast, which was cute."

Hager shared how her mother told her and her sister that they would be going off to school early to take their driver's test, but that was only part of her plan.

"We were going to kiss my dad goodbye for school, my mom was like, 'Go in and tell Dad goodbye,'" Hager said. "And we walked in and all of our friends were sitting there. My parents were very creative birthday people, which was fun."

However, despite the fun, the president and first lady made one major slip-up when it came to planning.

"But then it gets kind of awkward because it’s like [they have] the old boyfriend sitting next to the new boyfriend," she said.

Which prompted Kotb to reply, "Your parents are wild."

Hager who shares children Hal, 4, and daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, with husband Henry Chase Hager, is in her motherhood era and now living through her kids' awkward and special moments.

The Sisters First author recently admitted that she wants another child, but her husband has already vetoed that idea.

"I'd like to have another," she confessed earlier this month on Today. "Henry put his foot down. He says we have three healthy babies. I told Henry because there was a four-year spread between Poppy and Hal, and then there was a two-year spread [between Mila and Poppy], I'm right about the time I should be having a -- I should be having a baby right now!"

