Jenna Bush Hager has babies on the brain. The Today show host is opening up about whether she and husband Henry Chase Hager plan to have more kids.

"It's sort of time for me to have another baby," Jenna said on Tuesday's episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, telling guest co-host Sheinelle Jones that her youngest son had recently turned four years old.

As Sheinelle, who is filling in for Hoda Kotb, excitedly began peppering Jenna with questions about whether she's planning to have another baby, Jenna pumped the brakes and clarified that she's not pregnant.

"I'd like to have another," she confessed, later confirming "we're not."

"Henry put his foot down," she explained. "He says we have three healthy babies."

Jenna, 41, cited her age as a factor, and shared that she'd suffered "a little health stuff" during her pregnancy with her third child, Hal.

While she did not detail her specific health struggles, Jenna has been open about suffering an ectopic pregnancy prior to welcoming her first child. Back in April, she called the situation one of her "biggest heartbreaks."

Jenna and Henry, who tied the knot in 2008, are parents to son Hal, 4, and daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, who turns 8 this month.

"I told Henry, because there was a four-year spread between Poppy and Hal, and then there was a two-year spread [between Mila and Poppy,]" she said. "So I'm right about the time I should be having a -- I should be having a baby right now!"

Earlier this summer, Jenna shared with viewers a sweet coming-of-age moment with daughter Mila as she revealed that the 10-year-old had attended her first sleepaway camp in Texas.

In a video clip from the family's journey to pick her up from camp, Jenna and Poppy sprint to meet Mila who is waiting for them with open arms. When Jenna gets to her oldest daughter, Mila jumps in her arms and gives her mom a full body hug. Mila then takes a moment to have a sweet embrace with her younger sister.

"It's worth sending your kid to camp just so you can get them back," Jenna said, becoming a little emotional when watching the clip.

According to Jenna, unlike other kids, Mila had no problem being away from home and across the country.

"She loves it," Jenna said about her daughter's time away. "She's probably one of the only kids from the Northeast, it's a lot of Texans. It's really hot, no air conditioning, but she loves it. And it's so fun to go see her and feel that independence. Sleepaway camp is a right of passage."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Apologizes to Hoda Kotb on Live TV This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jenna Bush Hager Has Sweet Reunion With Daughter After Camp

Why Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Did Not Know What a Scale Was

Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional About Not Being There for Hoda Kotb

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Struggle to 'Save' Her Virginity in 9th Grade

Jenna Bush Hager's Ex Broke Up With Her After Seeing Her in a Swimsuit

Katie Holmes Called Jenna Bush Hager to Prepare for 'First Daughter'

Related Gallery