Jenna Bush Hager Has the Sweetest Reunion With Daughter Mila After Sleepaway Camp
Jenna Bush Hager and her family had one sweet reunion!
On Tuesday's Today, the host shared a video of the moment her family was reunited with her 10-year-old daughter, Mila, after her time at sleepaway camp in Texas.
"My weekend was great, I went down to Texas, and we got our girl back," Hager told told Hoda Kotb after she asked her about her weekend. "Yes, we picked her up from camp."
In the clip, Hager and her daughter Poppy sprint to meet Mila who is waiting for them with open arms. When Hager gets to her oldest daughter, Mila jumps in her arms and gives her mom a full body hug. Mila then takes a moment to have a sweet embrace with her younger sister.
"It's worth sending your kid to camp just so you can get them back," Hager told Kotb, who became a little emotional when watching the clip.
According to Hager, unlike other kids, Mila had no problem being away from home and across the country.
"She loves it," Hager said about her daughter's time away. "She's probably one of the only kids from the Northeast, it's a lot of Texans. It's really hot, no air conditioning, but she loves it. And it's so fun to go see her and feel that independence. Sleepaway camp is a right of passage."
And for the mother-of-three, watching her daughters have a sweet moment was even better.
"There was something so, so sweet about seeing the sisters reunite," she said. "They put on a water ballet show later that night together."
Hager admitted there's "a whole bunch of summer left," with her house full, including two upcoming birthdays for her and husband Henry Hager's younger kids, Hal -- who turns 4 this week -- and Poppy, who will turn 8 on August 13.
The Hagers' family summer has been filled with fun. In May, the former first daughter shared a post of her, Henry, Poppy and Mila, enjoying themselves as a family at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.
"ONE for the ERAS! TS ❤️forever. So fun being a family of Swifties!," Hager wrote next to the post.
