Jenna Bush Hager's 10-year-old daughter didn't recognize a common household object. On Monday's episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the 41-year-old co-host revealed that, since she doesn't own a scale at home, her daughter, Mila, didn't know what it was when they came across one.

"I had this really weird thing this weekend. We were staying at a little cottage at a friend's for a week, so my kids can go to their camp with their old pals," Hager explained. "And there was a scale. I was in the bathroom and Mila was like, 'What is that?' Because I don't own a scale."

After Hager explained what a scale was to her tot, Mila started weighing everything -- including the family's cat, Holly, who came in at 14 pounds.

As for why Hager doesn't keep a scale at her house, she explained, "I don't want to be beholden to some number on a machine. That makes me feel bad."

In addition to Mila, Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, share Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

Back in March 2022, Hager opened up to ET about her fitness journey, explaining why "it was time" for her to focus on her physical health.

"I had three kids. My youngest is two. It's just sort of the progression of getting back into fighting shape," she said, before sharing her workout regimen.

"I have friends who meet me a couple of days a week in my building and I work out with this incredible woman who was a [New York] Knicks dancer," she said. "So, yes. There is dancing. There [are] ab workouts, which frankly [I] did not have an ab before we started doing it, but I found one little ab down in there."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Apologizes to Hoda Kotb on Live TV This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional About Not Being There for Hoda Kotb

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Struggle to 'Save' Her Virginity in 9th Grade

Jenna Bush Hager's Ex Broke Up With Her After Seeing Her in a Swimsuit

Related Gallery