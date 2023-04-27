Jenna Bush Hager made a hilarious confession during a recent interview on the Today show. While the 41-year-old journalist and daughter of former President George W. Bush was interviewing comedian Amy Poehler with her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, the topic of embarrassing past diary entries came up.

"I think a lot of mine is about relationships and the amount of love I gave to a person that was maybe not the right person to give," Poehler shared.

"I have that, and I also have a looking at myself in the mirror and hoping I'd be able to save my virginity post," Bush Hager said, laughing. "Just worried in ninth grade that I wouldn't have the wherewithal to hold it, you know?"

Poehler cracked up at the confession, saying, "Your journals were like, 'You can do it! You can hold it.'"

"What if you're not able to do it, Jenna?" Bush Hager quipped. "Who knows what happened, but it was an embarrassing post to look back at."

Though her ninth grade struggles happened long before her dad became the president, Jenna met her future husband, Henry Hager, during her father's 2004 presidential campaign. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and now share three children.

