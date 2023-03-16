Hoda Kotb has faith in her co-hosts and friends, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie, when it comes to finding her a man. On Thursday's episode of Today, the trio were discussing a story where a mother set her daughter up for a date.

The conversation quickly turned to the hosts as they asked each other if they would let their parents pre-screen dates before meeting them. Hager noted that her mother, former first lady Laura Bush, would be tough to get past. Guthrie noted the same for her mother.

However, all eyes were on Kotb as Guthrie asked her if they would be able to pre-screen her potential dates.

"I actually trust you guys implicitly," Kotb told her friends. "So if you thought somebody was good for me, I would trust you and go out on that date."

The ladies quickly admitted that they were down with the idea. Hager shared that she may already have someone in mind.

"Just so you know, I’m working on it," Hager said, before adding that that setting up Kotb has become "a little bit of a competition” between her and Guthrie.

Kotb revealed that her pal has already proved she is good with setting people up on dates.

"And you have a good track record of setting people up," she told Hager.

Guthrie added that she has a "long screening application that they'll have to fill out." But the plan is already set into place.

"You find him, I screen him," Guthrie told Hager.

"Done and done," Kotb said.

Kotb has been on the market since she split from from fiancé Joel Schiffman in 2022 after eight years together. The pair are parents of daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 3.

In May, Kotb, Guthrie and Hager spoke to ET, and discussed their game plan for Kotb getting back out there in the dating game.

"I'm really enjoying my kids and my life," shared Kotb at the time. "I'm treasuring this time."

"And anybody who wants to date Hoda has to go through us first," Guthrie declared, as Kotb broke into laughter.

"Yeah, and good luck," Hager added. "She's got two sisters who are wildly protective. Good luck!"

