Hoda Kotb Says She's 'Treasuring' Her Single Life and Is Getting Ready for 'Feral Girl Summer' (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb Jokes She's Having ‘Feral Girl Summer’ After Split Fro…
Ashley and Wynonna Judd Offer Emotional Tributes to Mom Naomi Du…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
'Little People, Big World': Zach Feels 'Offended' When Dad Won't…
'Sex and the City' Cast Speaks Out Over Chris Noth Allegations
Watch Amber Heard's Cross Examination by Johnny Depp's Attorney
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on 'Secret, Special Meaning' Beh…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Heidi Klum Says She Wants Daughter Leni to Make Her Own Mistakes…
Original 'The View' Co-Hosts Reunite!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married! Couple Makes …
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis…
Kim Kardashian Makes Sports Illustrated Debut in String Bikini
Brooke Burke Calls Out Tyra Banks’ ‘Diva’ Ways on ‘Dancing With …
Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Being 'Buddies' With Ex-Husband …
Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Brought a 'Spark' Back Into Her…
Watch Johnny Depp's Testimony Claiming He Was Dropped From 'Pira…
No rush to get back in the dating game! Hoda Kotb isn't worried about finding love right away, and is instead just spending time enjoying life.
Kotb walked the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Most Powerful People in New York Media event on Tuesday, where she was joined by friends and Today show colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.
The trio spoke with ET, and joked about how they're getting ready for the coming hot months because, as Hager put it, "It's a feral girl summer, and we're leading the charge!"
While Kotb is excited about the future, the host says she's "tiptoeing along" when it comes to getting back into the dating scene, following her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman in January after eight years together.
"I'm really enjoying my kids and my life," shared Kotb. "I'm treasuring this time."
"And anybody who wants to date Hoda has to go through us first," Guthrie declared, as Kotb broke into laughter.
"Yeah, and good luck," Hager added. "She's got two sisters who are wildly protective. Good luck!"
Kotb announced the news of her split from Schiffman on the show, assuring that she and her ex were committed to remaining friends and co-parenting their daughters, 5-year-old Haley and 2-year-old Hope.
"Joel and I have had, we've had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," Kotb shared at the time.
See how Kotb and her daughters celebrated her first single Valentine's Day following the split in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hoda Kotb Gets Candid About Her Romantic Future: 'My Heart Is Open'
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Their Favorite Celeb Interview
Watch Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's Surprise Guitar Performance
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb on Motherhood After Miscarriage, Cancer