Hoda Kotb Gets Candid About Her Romantic Future: 'My Heart Is Open'

Hoda Kotb isn't worried about finding love again. The Today host opened up about her romantic future during an event celebrating the morning show's 70th anniversary at the Paley Center for Media in New York City on Wednesday.
"I haven't really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something," said Kotb, 57, according to People. "My sister even said and asked me at one point, 'Are you afraid to be by yourself?' And I said to her, 'I'm not going to be by myself.'"
"And I don't know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart," the TV host continued. "It's not hard. It's not covered over. So, I know at some point and I can see it, it will happen. When? I can't say, but I assured her, I said, 'Oh, don't worry. No worries. I'm gonna be just fine.'"
Kotb split from fiancé Joel Schiffman in January after eight years together. She announced the breakup news on the show, assuring that she and her ex were committed to remaining friends and co-parenting their daughters, 4-year-old Haley and 2-year-old Hope.
"Joel and I have had, we've had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," Kotb shared at the time.
ET spoke with Kotb's fellow Today host, Jenna Bush Hager, in early March, where she said she was "proud of Hoda every single day."
"She's filled with compassion and grace. I watch her come into her office every morning smiling at every single person," Bush Hager added, noting that her friend and peer "has treated me with such love and has been a mentor and now a really dear friend."
"So it is no surprise [how she handled the breakup]," she added. "She does everything in life with grace and compassion."
See how Kotb and her daughters celebrated her first single Valentine's Day following the split in the video below.
