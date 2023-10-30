Molly Hurwitz is speaking out and paying tribute to Matthew Perry in the wake of the actor's tragic death.

Hurwitz -- who was engaged to Perry for several months in 2020-'21 -- took to Instagram on Monday to share a memorial post honoring the Friends star's memory and legacy.

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was," Hurwitz, 32, wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the late actor. "And he really was very talented."

"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'F**k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???' We rewound and studied scenes," she recalled. "Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

Hurwitz explained that, beyond the fun memories, there was a darkness to their relationship, which is ultimately what led to their split in June 2021.

"But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too," she continued. "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known."

"No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry," she added. "I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

Hurwitz concluded, "I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease. Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace."

Hurwitz and Perry began dating in 2018. The actor popped the question in November 2020, but the pair wound up calling off their engagement in June 2021.

According to reports from TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement, and the Los Angeles Times, Matthew was found dead in a hot tub at a house in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Captain Scot Williams of the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division told ET on Sunday, "The Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the death investigation involving Matthew Perry and foul play is not suspected at this time."

Capt. Williams added, "I will not comment on what was or was not recovered at the scene, as the investigation is ongoing."

However, he stated that the "LA County Medical Examiner has conducted the autopsy, but Mr. Perry's cause of death determination has been deferred, pending the toxicology results."

Perry is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

