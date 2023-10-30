Salma Hayek is paying tribute to her one-time co-star, Matthew Perry. On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share her memories of Perry, who unexpectedly died on Saturday.

The duo starred together in the 1997 American romantic comedy film, Fools Rush In, which featured Hayek and Perry as two strangers who find themselves trying to build a family after a fiery one-night stand in Las Vegas results in an unexpected pregnancy.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness," Hayek captioned the carousel of photos featuring her and Perry. "There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them."

She continued, "I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

The gallery's final slide shows the Instagram Story Perry shared last year, where a fan asked whether portraying Chandler Bing on Friends was his most treasured role. Perry answered, "I did a movie that I love called Fools Rush In with @salmahayek - that was probably my best movie."

Perry died on Saturday. He was 54.

According to TMZ and Los Angeles Times, the Friends star was found dead in his hot tub at his house in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that an autopsy was conducted and foul play is not suspected at this time. The cause of his death has been deferred pending toxicology results.

While promoting his book in November 2022, the 17 Again star opened up about what he hoped his legacy would be after his death.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," Perry said. "And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

Since the news broke, celebrities, fans and Perry's television peers have flooded social media with tributes to the beloved actor.

ET has reached out to Perry's reps for comment. Perry is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Continued the statement, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."