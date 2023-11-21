Kate Hudson Celebrates ‘Magnificent’ Mom Goldie Hawn’s 78th Birthday

Kate Hudson is celebrating her "magnificent" mother Goldie Hawn's birthday with an Instagram post devoted to the woman who raised her.

On Tuesday, Kate, 44, wished her mother a happy 78th birthday by sharing a hilarious video compilation that included photos and clips of the First Wives Club actress throughout the years.

"A woman who is easy to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother ✨," Kate wrote on Instagram.

The video begins with a clip of Hawn opening up a multi-colored umbrella in the shade while donning sunglasses and a major bow in her hair before cutting to several pictures of the mother and daughter.

Another snippet shows Hawn dancing on a boat and shaking her butt while her daughter cheers her on from the dock.

"We love you big time Gogo 🎉🎂🥳 Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD 🎁 My word for you today @goldiehawn is 💫MAGNIFICENT💫," the actress shared.

Underneath the video, several of Kate's famous friends responded to the post, sending their own birthday messages to the legendary actress.

"Happy birthday, Goldie❤️" wrote Leslie Mann.

"The MOST magical queen of love and happiness @goldiehawn HBD Goldie!!" responded fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

"Happy birthday!! ❤️" added in The Help star Octavia Spencer.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress is the second child of Hawn and ex-husband, singer Bill Hudson. The pair also share Oliver Hudson.

After divorcing Bill in 1982, Hawn began a relationship with actor Kurt Russell, whom she has been with since 1983. They share a son, Wyatt Russell, also an actor.

