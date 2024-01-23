Kate Hudson Shares First Tease for New Single and It's Coming Soon

Kate Hudson is ready to "Talk About Love." The Academy Award nominated actress is set to debut her first single as a recording artist and offered a tease of what fans can expect on Monday.

Hudson posted a video set against a glamorous Los Angeles backdrop as instrumentals play in the background. In the clip, she poses in the front seat of a car, rocking a dramatic cat eye, furry jacket and accessorizing with black sunglasses.

The post plugs a Jan. 30 release date for the song, which is titled "Talk About Love."

Last week, she shared footage of herself performing inside a recording space with her band. In the caption, she wrote, "Here we go…she’s coming 🎵✨"

Hudson recently talked about her new foray into music during an appearance with Savannah Guthrie on Today earlier this month.

"I've just been writing music my whole life and I've never shared it," she said. "I just thought maybe I have to do that."

While fans are familiar with Hudson's singing chops through her acting projects -- including How to Lose a Guy In Ten Days, Nine and Glee -- this marks her first time releasing her own original songs into the world.

"For me, it was like, if I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna really do it. Like, I'm gonna commit to the process," she shared on Today. "There's nothing half-assed about my relationship with music, so it's the most vulnerable I think I've ever been creatively."

The release comes following an intimate live performance Hudson gave in Colorado, in which she sang live covers.

"It was very unforgiving," she admitted, "and really good for me."

Now, the 44-year-old mother of three is ready to put her own work on the line.

"I'm just in a time where I don't have the fear anymore," she said. "So I just want to put it out."

