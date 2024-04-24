Kate Hudson Shares Why She Felt 'Glee' Was 'A Very Dramatic Set'

Kate Hudson is looking back at her time on Glee -- and she has thoughts.

On the latest episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast with brother Oliver Hudson, the duo talks to Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on the series, and dish about the set -- which Hudson called "dramatic."

Hudson, 45, appeared on season 4 of the hit Fox series for a total of five episodes as Lea Michele's character, Rachel Berry's, no-nonsense dancer instructor, Cassandra July.

"It was a very dramatic set," Hudson says. "Well, you know, when you've got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth, and a lot of hormones ...it's youthful, and young."

Ushkowitz chalked the experience up to the cast spending a lot of time together while filming and touring.

Kate Hudson appeared on the fourth season of Glee - FOX via Getty Images

"We were all very close," the Glee alum shares. "And yes, we had our squabbles, but we really were a family and it was easier to get along than it wasn't. And as dramatic as it was, there's so many moving parts of our show and so many cast members and so many personalities."

Hudson agrees, "I think it was because you all were so close and the show was so huge. So you're all this young little family, and of course inside of it you're gonna have all the stuff that comes with it."

Hudson, who has been in the entertainment business for over two decades, said that the amount of talent and young people advocating for themselves in one room created "some fun drama."

Glee aired on Fox for six seasons from 2009-2015. - FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on the series, have their own Glee rewatch podcast, And That's What You Really Missed, where they watch the series, and get nostalgic about their time at William McKinley High School.

Ushkowitz shared her experience working on the podcast.

"It's strange and cathartic and therapeutic at the same time," she says. "There's enough time and space away from it, that I feel like I'm watching it from a fan's perspective instead of all that baggage that came with the show."

In April, Amber Riley (who played Mercedes Jones) spoke to ET ahead of the 15th anniversary of Glee's premiere.

"It makes me think I'm old," she quipped to ET. "It's incredible, like, that's my family. We did something that was groundbreaking. I'm always grateful to Glee for being the catapult for my whole entire career, and for giving me such a vast knowledge and vocabulary of music."

She added, "This is why I love so many different genres now, because of Glee," the Single Black Female star added. "I'm so grateful for it."

