Naya Rivera's Glee co-stars honored the late singer-actress by lending their voices on a previously unreleased track.

Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Ashley Fink, Vanessa Lengies, Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz reunited to add the finishing touches to "Prayers for the Broken," which Rivera first recorded in 2012. The track was posthumously released on Friday. According to Alexandria House -- a charity Rivera was highly involved with prior to her tragic death in 2020 -- proceeds from the track will benefit the charity's fourth annual Snixxmas Charity Fundraiser.

"We're unveiling a previously unreleased Naya Rivera song recorded in 2012. With blessings from the song's writers, Lindy Robbins and Isaac Hasson, Naya's mother, Yolanda Previtire, and featuring new background vocals by Glee cast members, it's a touching tribute to Naya's enduring legacy," the charity said on its website.

Alexandria House was founded in 1996 and it provides transitional housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing.

McHale implored fans to "celebrate the gifts Naya gave to us, her talent and her heart." He added, "This song has meant so much to me over the years and now I hope it will for all of you."

Earlier this year during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Darren Criss, Iqbal Theba, Morris and McHale also reunited and paid tribute to Rivera with their picket sign. Morris' sign included a photo of Rivera in character as Santana Lopez along with the quote, "Only straight I am is straight-up broke."

Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Jenna Ushkowitz and Becca Tobin were among the show's other stars who spent the day together, along with several writers and crew members including series co-creator Brad Falchuk.

Hollywood mourned Rivera's death during the height of the pandemic, when her body was found in Lake Piru in California back in July 2020, following a boat outing with her then-4-year-old son, Josey. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that the cause of death was drowning by accident.

She was 33.

